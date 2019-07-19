Tiger Woods is headed home early from the British Open.

Woods began the back nine at Royal Portrush with two birdies and had a chance to post a good score at 3 under through 11 holes. But that was his last birdie, and he closed with two straight bogeys for 1-under 70.

He was at 6 over, virtually certain to miss the cut for the second time this year in a major in a season that began with him winning the Masters for the fifth time.

Woods was slowed by the par 5s, which he played in 1 over for the round and 2 over for the week.