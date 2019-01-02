Eric Tillman could be headed to the Maritimes.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager is in discussions with the Atlantic Schooners to become the potential expansion franchise's top executive.

Tillman, 61, has been with the Ticats' organization since 2014 and the team's GM since 2016, but Naylor understands that his contract has recently expired leaving him open for the move.

The native of Jackson, MI has been involved in CFL management for going on three decades, serving as GM with the BC Lions (1993-94), Toronto Argonauts (1997, 1999), Ottawa Renegades (as their inaugural GM from 2001-2004), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2006-09) and Edmonton Eskimos (2010-12), winning Grey Cups in 1994, 1997 and 2007.

The Schooners are aiming to begin play in the 2021 season in Halifax, but as of yet, no formal expansion franchise has been awarded by the league.