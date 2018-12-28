NASHVILLE — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota officially is questionable for Tennessee's regular season finale against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the kube.

Mariota was limited Friday for a second straight day at practice after a stinger late in the first half of last week's 25-16 victory over Washington affected his right, throwing arm. If Mariota can't play, backup Blaine Gabbert would start his third game this season for the Titans (9-6) who host Indianapolis (9-6) on Sunday night with the winner clinching at worst an AFC wild-card slot.

Coach Mike Vrabel says Mariota's workout "was about the same" as it was Thursday. Vrabel says they "limited" the QB's workout and that the Titans will "just keep seeing where it goes and find out who gives us the best chance, and how he feels. We want to make sure he can go out there and do his job at a high level."

The Titans ruled Brian Orakpo out for a third straight game after the linebacker was limited again Friday with an injured elbow.

