NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have released kicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.

The Titans announced the move Monday.

Santos missed field goals from 50, 36 and 53 yards with a 36-yarder blocked by Darryl Johnson in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Santos apologized at his locker after the game with the native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, saying he'd never had a day like that anywhere.

Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve, a move designed to let Succop gain strength after having surgery this off-season on his kicking leg. Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.

The Titans (2-3) also waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

This is the second straight year the Titans have released a player after a loss to Buffalo. Last year, receiver Nick Williams was released after dropping a would-be touchdown in a 13-12 loss in Buffalo.

Tennessee visits Denver (1-4) next.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL