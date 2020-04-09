Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews claimed on Twitter Monday the team is behind on paycheques.

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

"@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP" tweeted Gurley, who was released by the team on March 19.

"You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too," Matthews responded to Gurley's tweet. Like Gurley, Matthews was released on March 19.

According to ESPN, the Rams say they believe they are in full compliance with the language in each player's contract.

Gurley signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons soon after his release while Clay Matthews is still an unrestricted free agent.

The running back spent the past five seasons with the team -- including his rookie season when the team was still in St. Louis -- while Matthews was signed last off-season after a 10-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

Despite high hopes coming off a Super Bowl appearance the season before, the Rams finished at 9-7 to miss the playoffs for the first time under head coach Sean McVay, who took over the team to start the 2017 season.