Led by Christine Sinclair, Team Canada is taking on Sweden this morning in search of their first ever Olympic soccer gold medal. Keep up to date with all the key moments with TSN.ca's Live Blog.

You can also listen to the game LIVE on TSN Radio.

Current Score: Sweden leads 1-0

39' Sweden gives Canada another scare

Aslani's free kick into the Canadian box leads to multiple efforts by Sweden before the ball deflects out of play.

37' Beckie's cross intercepted

Janine Beckie tries a cross into the box, but has it intercepted by Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl.

35' Sweden takes the lead

After a Canadian turnover in their on half, Kosovare Asllani rushes down to the right flank and centres to Stina Blackstenius whose deflected shot beat Labbe to put Sweden up 1-0.

34’ Sweden opens scoring - Blackstenius again. Finishes off nice buildup and pass from Aslani — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

32' Sweden appeals for handball

After dominating play for the past five minutes, Sweden gets another ball into the Canadian box and appeal for handball on Quinn, but the referee says play on.

29' Labbe keeps Canada equal

Stephanie Labbe makes a terrific reaction save to keep out a Swedish header.

29’ Labbe with another big stop on header - might have come off Gilles — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

28' Fleming tries from distance

After Christine Sinclair was stopped by the Swedish defence as she tried to break through into the penalty area, Jessie Fleming fires the loose ball over the net.

27' Beckie picks up a yellow card

Janine Beckie picks up the first yellow card of the game for a challenge on Caroline Seger.

25' Beckie can't find Prince

Janine Beckie gets through a defender and into the Swedish box, but can't find Nichelle Prince with her centreing pass.

21' So close for Canada

Nichelle Prince drives down the left flank and tries to find Janine Beckie, who misses a chance to deflect it in for Canada.

21’ Beckie seems to think she’s off - which she might have been. She lets the ball go by on more excellent work from Prince — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

19' Beckie wins a corner

Janine Beckie worries the Swedish backline with a low corner that was deflected out of play as it crossed the face of goal. Desiree Scott has a go from distance after the corner, but puts it too high.

17' Labbe with a strong save

Fridolina Rolfö tests Labbe with a strong shot from distance, but the Canadian goaltender knocks down the ball and covers.

17’ Labbe nice stop on shot from Rolfo from distance — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

15' - Canada's first chance

Prince makes her way into the Swedish box and attempts a centreing pass, but has it blocked.

15’ Prince sneaks through the Sweden backline but has her centring pass blocked by Lindahl — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

11' - Another Swedish corner

Swedish star Kosovare Asllani rushes into the right edge of the box and has her cross deflected for a corner. Christine Sinclair was fouled on the corner, leading to a Canada free kick.

10' - Eriksson's shot goes wide

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson has a go from outside the box, but puts her shot well off target.

10’ Shot from top of box from Sweden misses wide - first big chance for either team — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

9' -Chaos in Canada's Box

Sweden gets a shot off after getting the ball into the box, but after bouncing off multiple players, Canada manages to clear.

9’ Nervous moments inside Canada’s 18 but it’s eventually cleared away — Meaghen Johnson (@MeaghenJohnson) August 6, 2021

6' - Prince wins a corner

Nichelle Prince rushed down the right flank to win a corner for Canada in the sixth minute. Vanessa GIlles got her head on the end of the corner kick, but couldn't find the target.

2' - Labbe handles early corner

Sweden won the first corner of the game in the second minute but the effort was punched away by Canadian goaltender Stephanie Labbe.

Canada's Starting XI

Canada is sticking with the same starting XI from their upset victory over Team USA, captained by striker Christine Sinclair.

Warmups are underway

Pregame Summary

After toppling archrival U.S. in the semifinal, Canada's women's soccer team is set to go for gold against Sweden.

The gold medal match kicks off at 9 p.m. local time — 8 a.m. eastern — after both teams requested a later start to avoid the worst of the midday heat.

Organizers also changed the venue from Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to International Stadium Yokohama, about 20 kilometres to the southwest, to prevent a conflict with the track and field program.

The Swedes are slight favourites heading into the match, having started the Olympics ranked No. 5 in the world to Canada's No. 8.

They've also won all of their matches in Tokyo, going a perfect 3-0 in the group stage while Canada finished with a win and two ties.

Win or lose, the Canadian side will fulfil its promise of changing the colour of its bronze medal from the last two Olympics, while Sweden is looking to improve on its silver medal from Rio in 2016.

- From the Canadian Press