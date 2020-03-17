Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots, saying his "football journey will take place elsewhere."

Brady thanked head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft, and the entire Patriots organization before stating he'll be moving on.

Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, winning three MVPs and guiding them to six Super Bowls. Brady is also a 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over," Kraft told ESPN. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

Brady will be 43 at the start of next season. He has reportedly drawn interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers during the legal tampering window while the Las Vegas Raiders could also be interested in his services, according to reports earlier this off-season.