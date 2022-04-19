Renney to retire as Hockey Canada CEO; Smith to take over

Tom Renney is retiring as chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and president Scott Smith will be named CEO in his place, effective July 1.

Renney, 67, has worked in various capacities with Hockey Canada over the last three decades, first as head coach of the national men’s team in 1992 and leading Canada to a silver medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

While working in various NHL coaching stints with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings, Renney continued to serve behind the bench with Team Canada, helping lead the men’s team to three gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the IIHF Men’s World Championships.

Renney was named president and CEO of Hockey Canada in 2014 in place of Bob Nicholson. He remained with Hockey Canada as chief executive officer after stepping down as president in 2017, with Smith taking over the role.

Smith has been with Hockey Canada since 1995 and was named chief operating officer in 2007, overseeing all day-to-day operations of the organization, including the hosting of events such as the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and IIHF World Women’s Hockey Championship, multi-year broadcasting agreements, sponsorships and licensing and consumer products.