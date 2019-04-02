Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin worries that the Rooney Rule is no longer serving its purpose.

In the two years since the death of the rule's namesake, Dan Rooney, only two of the 15 NFL head coaches hired in that period are African American (Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins and Steve Wilks of the Arizona Cardinals) and one of the two (Wilks) was fired after a single season.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves in that regard,” Tomlin told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It was a disappointing hiring cycle for someone who watches it like I do, knowing some of the deserving men I do who I thought should have gotten an opportunity and didn’t. But we’ll continue to work and fight for equality and opportunity.”

The Rooney Rule, instituted in 2003, is meant to ensure that minority candidates get full consideration for high-level coaching positions and updated in 2009 to include management positions in the NFL. At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for any NFL coaching or management vacancy.

Tomlin would like to see further expansion of the rule.

“I think that’s what the Rooney Rule speaks to, equality within the opportunity,” Tomlin said. “We’ll continue to fight for that, not only in terms of head coaching searches, but maybe other areas of the profession as well. I know there’s some discussions in the offseason regarding some of that.”