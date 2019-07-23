Tone Broke comes from third to capture Prince of Wales Stakes

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Tone Broke came from deep stretch to win the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday night.

Tone Broke, with Ricardo Santana Jr., aboard, stood third before coming on to pass leader Avie's Flatter and even-money favourite One Bad Boy and capture the second leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

Tone Broke finished the 1 3/16-mile dirt race in 1:56.56 on a fast track at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Avie's Flatter was second ahead of Queen's Plate winner One Bad Boy in the five-horse field.

That means Wando remains the last Triple Crown winner, achieving the feat in 2003.

The third and final jewel is the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes, a 1 1/2-mile turf race slated for Woodbine Racetrack on Aug. 17.

In earlier action, Mr Changue earned his seventh career win and second this year in the fourth race, his first after literally being swallowed up by a big sinkhole at Fort Erie. The horse was grazing in the backstretch July 11 when the ground beneath caved in because of a water main leak.

There was a very scary incident in the fifth race when Mo Cion Daonnan, with Luis Contreras aboard, went down heavily to the turf down the stretch. Amazingly, Contreras was uninjured and continued riding on the card.

There was no word on Mo Cion Daonnan's condition.

Then in the seventh race, Blue Collar Romance (Post 3) and Lovin Spoon Phil (Post 2) were both post-time scratches following an incident in the starting gate.