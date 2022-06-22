The man nicknamed "Goose" is gone.

Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed on Wednesday.

The Goose,Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation❤️🙏🏼🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

A defensive tackle, Siragusa played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1990 to 2001 with the Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Siragusa was a member of the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV-winning team that defeated the New York Giants 34-7 in 2001.

Undrafted out of Pittsburgh, the native of Kenilworth, NJ appeared in 169 career games, recording 564 tackles, 22.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.

In retirement, Siragusa worked as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports and played Frankie Cortese, a bodyguard and driver for Tony Soprano, on The Sopranos.