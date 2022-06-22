The man nicknamed "Goose" is gone.

Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed on Wednesday.

A defensive tackle, Siragusa played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1990 to 2001 with the Colts and Baltimore Ravens. Siragusa was a member of the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV-winning team that defeated the New York Giants 34-7 in 2001.

Undrafted out of Pittsburgh, the native of Kenilworth, NJ appeared in 169 career games, recording 564 tackles, 22.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.

In retirement, Siragusa worked as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports and played Frankie Cortese, a bodyguard and driver for Tony Soprano, on The Sopranos.