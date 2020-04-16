The first round of this year’s NFL Draft should get offensive coordinators excited. There are a trio of potentially game-changing quarterbacks, the wide receiver class is considered historically good, and there could even be an early run on offensive tackles to influence the top 10 picks.

But there are also a number of defensive prospects worthy of major pre-draft buzz. Three in particular – defensive end Chase Young, cornerback Jeffrey Okudah from Ohio State, and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons – will sprinkle in some defensive flavour in the portion of the first round, and may even all be off the board in the top five picks.

Young, Okudah, and Simmons are probable high picks because they have high-end talent and potential, for sure, but also because there are sizable gaps between them and the rest of the prospect pool at their respective position groups. Unlike wide receivers or offensive tackles, where missing out on a top guy only means a small drop-off to the next best available, if interested teams don’t pull the trigger on one of these three top defensive prospects, it could be a longer wait before it makes sense to select a player at that position again.

NFL.com’s lead scout Daniel Jeremiah has Young as his top prospect in the draft, with the next highest pass rusher – Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa ranked No. 24. Jeremiah ranks Okudah fifth overall and it isn’t until No. 21 when another cornerback makes his list in Florida’s CJ Henderson, although Henderson appears to be moving up boards fast. And Simmons, Jeremiah’s third-ranked prospect, is 12 spots higher than the second best linebacker, LSU’s Patrick Queen at 15.

TSN.ca takes a closer look at the top defensive prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class:

Chase Young, DE – Ohio State

Chase Young makes his case for best player in the draft Former Ohio State DE Chase Young explains why he feels he's the best overall player in this year's NFL draft.

2019 NCAA Stats Gm Tkl Sk TFL 12 46 16.5 21

Young finished last season with an NCAA-leading, and Ohio State record, 16.5 sacks, and finished fourth in the country in tackles for a loss with 21. For his efforts, he took home the grand slam of awards last season: Bronko Nagurski Award as top defensive player, Chuck Bednarik Award as top defensive player voted by a different group of people, Ted Hendricks Award as top defensive end, and Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

In relative terms, Young’s appeal is that he could be better than the Bosa brothers, the last two prominent pass rushers to come out of Ohio State. Nick, selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers last year, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up nine sacks in his first year in the NFL. And Joey, selected third overall in 2016, was Defensive Rookie of the Year four seasons ago with 10.5 sacks.

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, who played with all three pass rushers over his time at Ohio State, said he thinks Young could be the best of the trio.

"I've seen them all," McLaurin told Washington’s team website. "In college, I felt like Chase was the most productive of the three, and he has a chance to possibly be the best. That doesn't take anything away from [Joey and Nick]. That just tells you how good he can be."

We’ll see if Washington, which holds the second overall selection, listens to their player’s scouting report.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB – Ohio State

2019 NCAA Stats Gm Tkl Int PD 12 34 3 9

Another Ohio State product, Okudah’s season last year wasn’t as decorated as Young’s. He finished with just 21 tackles and three interceptions but that was largely because opposing teams avoided throwing at him, and throwing much on Ohio State’s defence at all – the Buckeyes were the top passing defence in the nation last year, allowing just 132.8 yards per game through the air.

Like Young however, Okudah matches up well against some recent Ohio State products now in the NFL, according to scouts and coaches.

”Pat Pete (Patrick Peterson), (Jalen) Ramsey. Whoever you want to compare him to, go ahead. He’s better than any dude that’s come out of there,” a scout told Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

"I was there for (Denzel) Ward and Marshon (Lattimore). Okudah is what would happen if you combined their positive traits," a former Ohio State assistant coach told Miller.

While Lattimore lasted all the way until 11th overall in his draft year, Peterson, Ramsey, and Ward were all Top 5 selections and Okudah has a good chance of joining them Thursday.

Isaiah Simmons, LB – Clemson

2019 NCAA Stats Gm Tkl Sk TFL Int PD 15 104 8 16.5 3 8

Simmons won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker with an all-around impressive stat line of 67 tackles, eight sacks, 16.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, eight pass defences, and two forced fumbles. A little bit – or a lot – of everything, and that’s what Simmons projects to be in the NFL.

As the NFL turns into a passing league more and more, traditional linebackers are less valued. But Simmons is anything but a traditional linebacker. He has the size (6-foot-4, 238 pounds), speed (4.39 second 40-yard dash), and desire to play anywhere on defence.

"I would do everything I did in college, just kind of like a Swiss Army knife – move me around because then I'm really able to really show what I can do,” Simmons told reporters at the NFL Combine. “I wouldn't say I'm really tied down to one position. (Clemson defensive coordinator Brent) Venables, he really used me in a really special way that most people aren't able to be used.

"I mean, I like getting interceptions just as much as I like getting sacks."

The next level of defensive prospects could be selected in the top 10 or fall farther down in the first round. (in alphabetical order)

Derrick Brown, DT – Auburn

Brown is a bit like Simmons in that he does everything, and does it well, only in the interior of the defensive line. He’s no slouch rushing the passer from inside, finishing last season with four sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, and his size (6-foot-5, 326 pounds) makes him an ideal traditional block destroying defensive tackle.

Javon Kinlaw, DT – South Carolina

South Carolina's Kinlaw says the sky is the limit for him in the NFL South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw joins ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to discuss his potential in the NFL.

Kinlaw is almost the exact same size as Brown (6-foot-5, 324 pounds) and boasts similar production with six sacks and six tackles for a loss last season. He could be a solid consolation prize for a team that misses out on Brown – or vice versa – in the top half of the first round.