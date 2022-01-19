The Toronto Argonauts revealed who will be working alongside head coach Ryan Dinwiddie on Wednesday, as the team announced it's coaching hires for the 2022 season.

Toronto Argonauts 2022 Coaching Staff Name Position Ryan Dinwiddie* Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Kris Sweet Offensive Line Coach Mike Miller Quarterbacks Coach Pete Costanza Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator Edwin Harrison Running Backs/Quality Control Corey Mae Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Kevin Eiben* Linebackers Coach William Fields Secondary Caoch Joshua Bell* Defensive Backs Coach Mickey Donovan Special Teams Coordinator *Returning from 2021

Miller, the Argos new QB coach, most recently coached receivers with the XFL's New York Guardians in 2020. He was an offensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1999-2003 and was a part of the Arizona Cardinals staff as a receivers coach and passing-game coordinator from 2008-2012. Miller was the Cards' wide receivers coach during their Super Bowl appearance in 2008. He became the clubs' offensive coordinator during the 2011-12 seasons. His first experience in the CFL came as the Montreal Alouettes offensive coordinator in 2013.

Sweet, the club's new offensive line coach, mot recently coached at the US collegiate level with Howard University, Lyon College, and Norfolk State. Sweet coached offensive lines in the CFL between 2007 and 2016 with the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, and Alouettes. He won a Grey Cup with the Stamps in 2008.

Costanza, the new receivers coach, joins the Argos from the Blue Bombers, where he won a Grey Cup in 2021. Prior to his stint with the Bombers, Costanza spent 12 seasons with the Stampeders, where he won three Grey Cups.

Harrison, the new running backs coach, played two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs before playing six seasons with the Stampeders from 2010-2015.

Fields, the Argos secondary coach, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Peru State College in Nebraska, which followed a stint as secondary coach of the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers in 2019. Fields played six CFL seasons in Calgary and Winnipeg, winning a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2001.

Donovan, the Double Blue's new special teams coordinator, spent the past four seasons with the Alouettes in the same capacity.