The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that the club has acquired the player rights to Canadian offensive lineman Cody Speller from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. As part of the trade the Argos also received the Bomber's sixth round (52nd overall) pick in the 2021 CFL Draft in exchange for their own sixth-round (48th overall) selection in the 2021 CFL draft.

Speller, 26, played 13 games for the Blue Bombers in 2019 and was the team's starting centre in their Grey Cup Victory over the Hamilton Tiger Cats. The Caistor Centre, Ontario native played five years at McMaster University prior to joining the Blue Bombers in 2018.