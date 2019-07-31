Where does the blame lie for the Argos' disaster season?

Zach Collaros is returning to Toronto.

The Argonauts have acquired the 30-year-old quarterback in a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

The 4th round pick going from @TorontoArgos to @sskroughriders for QB @ZCollaros7 could be upgraded to second-round based on playing time and contract extension clauses. #Argos #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 31, 2019

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor notes that the pick could be upgraded to a second rounder based around contract extension and playing time clauses.

The native of Steubenville, OH spent two seasons with the Boatmen in 2012 - winning the Grey Cup in 2012 as a backup to Ricky Ray - and 2013 before being released by the team in January of 2014 when he subsequently signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Cincinnati product is in his eighth CFL season and was in his second year with the Green Riders.

He appeared in 14 games last season for the team, throwing for 2,999 yards on 234-for-382 passing and nine touchdowns.

Collaros was placed on the six-game injured list with a concussion following a hard hit by Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawrence in the team's season opener. Lawrence received a two-game suspension for the hit. Collaros has been cleared to return to practice.

Cody Fajardo has emerged in Collaros's absence as Riders starter.

