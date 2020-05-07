TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor confirms the Toronto Argonauts have added former standout Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer to their negotiation list, days after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

A second-round pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns, the 24-year-old Kizer started 15 games as part of the Browns' winless 2017 campaign.

He threw for 2,894 yards on 255-for-476 passing with 11 touchdowns and a league-worst 22 interceptions.

The Toledo, OH native was traded to the Green Bay Packers that offseason for whom he appeared in three games in 2018.

Kizer spent 2019 on the Raiders roster, but did not see any game action.

If Kizer were to join the Boatmen, he'd find himself on a club flush with options at pivot. The Argos signed Matt Nichols as a free agent and re-signed McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Orleans, Ont. native and UBC product Michael O'Connor is also on the roster.