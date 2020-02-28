TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts agreed to a contract extension with veteran Canadian long-snapper Jake Reinhart on Friday.

The agreement will keep Reinhart with Toronto through the 2022 season. He became a free agent Feb. 11.

Reinhart, 30, of Guelph, Ont., is Toronto's longest-tenured player. He had a 94-game playing streak, including playoffs, snapped last season due to injury. However, he still appeared in 12 regular-season contests in 2019.

Reinhart played collegiately at the University of Guelph and joined the Argos in 2014 as free agent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.