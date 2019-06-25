1h ago
Argos announce RB Timmis retires
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Tiger-Cats 64, Argonauts 14
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday running back Mercer Timmis has retired after three seasons in the CFL.
Timmis signed with the Argos this off-season after three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The University of Calgary product was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the second round in 2016 and played in 36 games on offence with the team. Timmis had 52 carries for 231 yards and four touchdowns.