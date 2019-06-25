The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday running back Mercer Timmis has retired after three seasons in the CFL.

🇨🇦 RB Mercer Timmis has retired. — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 25, 2019

Timmis signed with the Argos this off-season after three years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The University of Calgary product was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the second round in 2016 and played in 36 games on offence with the team. Timmis had 52 carries for 231 yards and four touchdowns.