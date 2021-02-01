The Toronto Argos announced they've signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a contract on Monday.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports the one-year deal comes with a $150,000 signing bonus.

Arbuckle was released by the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday. His release was accompanied by Ottawa announcing the signing of fellow QB Matt Nichols, who was also released himself earlier Sunday by the Argonauts.

Nichols and Arbuckle signed with Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, early last year before the 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbuckle has primarily served as a backup over his career but was 4-3 as a starter in 2019 for the Calgary Stampeders while filling in for Bo Levi Mitchell who was injured. He finished that season completing 73.1 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.