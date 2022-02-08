TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts agreed to terms Tuesday with American defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis.

The six-foot-one, 238-pound Davis had 39 tackles and six sacks in 13 regular-season games last season with Hamilton. But Davis had seven tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in the Ticats' three playoff games, helping the club reach the Grey Cup for a second straight season.

Davis, 31, began his CFL career with Calgary (2016-18) before moving to Hamilton (2019, 2021). He has played in the Grey Cup in each of his five seasons in Canada, winning in 2018 with the Stampeders.

Davis has appeared in 75 career CFL regular-season games, recording 216 tackles, four special-teams tackles, 42 sacks, three interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

Toronto also signed American linebacker Wynton McManis on Tuesday.

McManis, 27, appeared in one game last season with the New Orleans Saints before finishing the year on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound linebacker spent three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-2019), registering 104 tackles, 41 special-teams tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in 43 career regular-season games. He had a CFL-best 25 special-teams tackles in 2018, helping the Stamps win the Grey Cup that year.

McManis began his pro career in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers after signing with the NFL club as an undrafted free agent.

Later on Tuesday, the team announced the signing of another former Stampeder in offensive lineman Justin Lawrence.

A native of Edmonton, the 25-year-old Lawrence appeared in 31 games over the past three seasons with the Stamps.

He was also a member of the Stampeders' 2018 Grey Cup-winning squad.

- With files from TSN.ca