The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of American defensive lineman Jachai Polite on Tuesday.

Polite, 23, was a third-round pick of the New York Jets in 2019.

In a corresponding move, the team announced the release of DL Travis Freeney.

A native of Daytona Beach, FL, Polite starred in his three years at Florida, recording 15.0 sacks and 78 tackles over 29 games. He was named First-Team All-SEC in 2018.

Polite made his NFL debut in 2020, appearing in 11 games for the Los Angeles Rams, recording four tackles and a sack.

Polite was one of the 10 names made public for the Argos when CFL teams released their negotiation lists last September.

Freeney, 29, appeared in six games for the Argos last season, recording nine defensive tackles and a sack.