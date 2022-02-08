Wynton McManis is returning to the Canadian Football League.

The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of the 27-year-old linebacker on Tuesday.

The Memphis native previously spent three seasons in the CFL from 2017 to 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders, winning the Grey Cup in 2018.

McManis spent last season in the National Football League. The Memphis product appeared in a Week 2 game for the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers. After being cut by the Saints, McManis spent the remainder of the season on the Miami Dolphins' practice roster. Prior to joining the Stamps, McManis appeared in two games in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 43 games with Calgary, McManis recorded 104 defensive tackles, 41 special teams tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles over three seasons.

Amos Also Headed East?

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that former Stampeders defensive back DaShaun Amos is also expected to join the Argonauts on Tuesday.

Am anticipating that DB DaShaun Amos will be joining the @calstampeders alumni with the @TorontoArgos. #CFL #Argos — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 8, 2022

Amos, 27, has spent the past three seasons with Calgary, posting 27 tackles and one forced fumble last season.