The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday they are bringing back an updated version of the fan favourite boat logo as their new primary logo.

The original boat logo was used by the team from 1976 to 1988.

We put the BOAT back in BOATMEN



Full details on our new (old) primary logo



📄 » https://t.co/a4qiwJ6z4M pic.twitter.com/vduytdL4e2 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) November 16, 2020

"We are so excited to bring back a logo that is beloved by so many Toronto Argonauts fans," Argos GM Michael "Pinball" Clemons said in a team release. "This contemporary redesign of one of our most iconic emblems reinforces the great tradition of the Argonauts while continuously steering towards the horizon and our future. The boat is back, and our passion lives on!"

The team also announced the current shield logo will still be used selectively as a secondary logo moving forward.