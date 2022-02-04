Argos acquire DB Metchie from Stamps for LB Judge

A pair of Canadian defensive players are trading places in the Canadian Football League.

The Toronto Argonauts have acquired defensive back Royce Metchie from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for linebacker Cameron Judge.

It's close to a homecoming for Metchie, who is from nearby Brampton, Ont.

The 25-year-old Metchie spent the past three seasons with the Stamps. The Guelph product appeared in seven games last season, recording 31 defensive tackles, a forced fumble and interception.

Metchie is the older brother of Alabama wide receiver John Metchie, who recently declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Judge, 27, appeared in nine games for the Boatmen last season. He recorded 13 defensive tackles.

The Montreal native spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.