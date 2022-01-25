The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian linebacker Henoc Muamba to a contract extension on Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not released.

“I couldn’t be happier to be home and continue playing in Toronto,” said Muamba. “We are ready to finish what we started last season and take that next step towards our ultimate goal. There is nowhere else I’d rather be and June can’t come soon enough.”

Muamba appeared in 10 games last season for the Argonauts and recorded 49 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

The 32-year-old joined the Argos after a 2019 season that saw him named Most Outstanding Canadian as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

He has also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers over the course of his 118-game CFL career.