Steinauer on Argos' QB situation: 'We'll be prepared to play both quarterbacks'

The Canadian Football League announced on Friday that Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson can play in Sunday's East Division Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats should he produce negative COVID testing following his 48-hour quarantine.

The league also said that the 33-year-old pivot's attendance at Thursday night's Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks game was a "clear violation" of the CFL's COVID protocol. As such, Bethel-Thompson must quarantine at home for two days and two nights and cannot attend team meetings on Friday or Saturday. He is, however, permitted to connect with the team virtually and can train, but not at team facilities.

Bethel-Thompson told TSN's Matthew Scianitti that the PCR test he took on Friday came back negative.

Spoke with Mcleod Bethel Thompson. He’s in good spirits after hearing #CFL’s decision.MBT took rapid and PCR test Friday — rapid test was negative, awaiting PCR results. MBT will follow protocols in CFL’s decision and prepare at home for Sunday’s East final @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) December 3, 2021

He must now take another PCR test on Saturday and complete a Rapid Antigen Test on Sunday.

Should all tests comeback negative, Bethel-Thompson will be permitted to play in Sunday's game.

Four other Argos players - Dexter McCoil, Charleston Hughes, Llevi Noel and Jeff Richards - also attended the game and will be subject to the same policies and requirements.

The Argos are seeking to reach their first Grey Cup since 2017.