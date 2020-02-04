While the Toronto Argonauts re-signed McLeod Bethel-Thompson on Monday, the Boatmen don't appear to be done when it comes to adding quarterbacks.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the team is closing in on a deal with free-agent pivot Matt Nichols.

Hearing the @TorontoArgos and QB @MattNichols16 are closing-in on a deal. Not done but very well could be within the next 24 hours.#CFL #Argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 4, 2020

Nichols, 32, has spent the last five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team opted to re-sign Zach Collaros, a player they traded for from the Argos during Nichols's absence, to a two-year deal.

A native of Redding, CA, Nichols was limited to just nine games last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. In those games, he threw for 1,936 yards on 171-for-240 passing with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

His best season offensively came in 2017 when he set career highs in virtually every category, including 26 touchdowns.

A product of Eastern Washington, Nichols spent his first three years in the league with the Edmonton Eskimos.