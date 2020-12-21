The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday the team has signed defensive tackle Ronald Ollie, who is known for his role in the Netflix reality show 'Last Chance U', to a contract extension.

Ollie, who spent time at Oakland Raiders training camp two summers ago, played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College, a junior college that Netflix followed for their show 'Last Chance U'.

The Argos also announced they signed defensive backs Davontae Merriweather and James Sample to contract extensions.