2h ago
Argos extend 'Last Chance U' star Ollie
The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday the team has signed defensive tackle Ronald Ollie, who is known for his role in the Netflix reality show 'Last Chance U', to a contract extension.
TSN.ca Staff
Ollie, who spent time at Oakland Raiders training camp two summers ago, played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College, a junior college that Netflix followed for their show 'Last Chance U'.
The Argos also announced they signed defensive backs Davontae Merriweather and James Sample to contract extensions.