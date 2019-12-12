The Toronto Argonauts have fired head coach Corey Chamblin and hired Calgary Stampeders QB coach Ryan Dinwiddie as his replacement.

The @TorontoArgos have dismissed head coach Corey Chamblin and hired Stamps QB coach Ryan Dinwiddie as new head coach. #CFL #Argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 12, 2019

“Ryan is one of the top young coaching minds in the CFL right now and we welcome him to the MLSE family,” said team President Bill Manning in a statement. “We believe he will set the example to establish the type of culture we need for the Argos to be successful.”

The former quarterback played five seasons in the CFL, three with Winnipeg (2006-2008) and two with Saskatchewan (2010-2011). Coincidentally, the QB’s first ever CFL start came in Toronto at SkyDome during the 2007 Grey Cup vs Saskatchewan when he was a member of the Bombers. Dinwiddie played college football at Boise State where he is widely considered to be the best quarterback in Broncos history after a record setting career there.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be part of such a historic organization and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity,” said new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “Winning Grey Cups are the ultimate goal and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chamblin was in his first season coaching the Argonauts, and led the team to a 4-14 record, missing the playoffs. Chamblin was hired by former general manager Jim Popp, who has since been replaced by Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons.

Prior to his time as Argos head coach, Chamblin served as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2017, helping the team win the 105th Grey Cup. He spent last year with the University of Arkansas in the NCAA.

Chamblin was also a head coach in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2012 until 2015. He finished with a 29-34 record in Saskatchewan and led the team to the Grey Cup in 2013.

More details to follow.