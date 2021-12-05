What went into CFL's decision to allow Bethel-Thompson to play in East Final?

It was all Toronto Argonauts in the first half of the Eastern Final.

The Argos offence had no issue moving the ball down field and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats struggled to get in gear as Toronto leads the visiting Ticats 12-0 at the end of the first half at BMO Field.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli started 4-of-6 for 22 yards but lost a fumble on a strip sack in the second quarter. Dane Evans then took over for Hamilton under centre and went 7-of-7 for 59 yards, including an incredible play to strip a fumble the Argos recovered and get the ball back for his team at the end of the half.

The Argos had a chance to put Hamilton in a big hole early on but kicked 10-yard field goals on back to back drives to take a 6-0 lead rather than elect to try for the major. On the opening drive, backup and short-yardage specialist Antonio Pipkin briefly trotted onto the field on third down but gave way to Boris Bede.

Bede nailed his third field goal of the game midway through the second quarter and another one late in the frame to give his team a 12-point lead.

The winner will advance to the 108th Grey Cup – scheduled for next Sunday Dec. 12 in Hamilton – and will meet the victor of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final.

