The Toronto Argonauts have interviewed Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach Ryan Dinwiddie, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.

Lalji added a number of options have been discussed. The Argos are not expected to bring back offensive coordinator Jacques Chapdelaine next season.

The Argos finished last year with the second worst record in the league at 4-14. The offence scored the second fewest points with 373 on the season and they were seventh in total offence, averaging 345.3 yards per game.

Lalji reported last week Dinwiddie could accept the Lions' offensive coordinator position if he didn't get the Ottawa Redblacks head coaching position, which went to Paul LaPolice.

Dinwiddie has been the Stampeders QB coach the past four seasons.

Dinwiddie has helped coach Bo Levi Mitchell to a number of successful seasons and also helped coach Nick Arbuckle to a successful stint this year filling in for the injured Mitchell.

Prior to his time with the Stamps, Dinwiddie coached with the Montreal Alouettes for three seasons.