The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday that they have signed American linebacker Justin Tuggle and American defensive back Jalen Collins.

The 31-year-old Tuggle returns to the Canadian Football League after spending two seasons with the Argos, helping the team to a Grey Cup win in 2017. He played the 2019 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and also spent time with the Houston Texans from 2013 to 2015 and the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Collins, 28, was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Argos are tied with the Tiger-Cats for first in the East Division at 4-3 and will have a bye in Week 9 before taking on the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 10.