The Toronto Argonauts announced Thursday they have signed former Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant in addition to wide receiver Rodney Smith and offensive lineman Brandon Smith.

Bryant spent four seasons at the University of Clemson from 2015 to 2018, leading the Tigers to the 2017 ACC Championship. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games that season.

Bryant, 24, was also the backup under Deshaun Watson for Clemson's National Championship run in 2016.

Smith, 31, spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Argos, tallying 74 receptions for 903 yards and five touchdowns over 23 games.

The 26-year-old Smith most recently spent time with the Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League after an offseason stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.