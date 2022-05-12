The Toronto Argonauts added a pair of American players on Thursday, offensive lineman Kofi Appiah and defensive back Caleb Holden, the team announced.

Appiah, 23, spent four years at Villanova University (2018-21), appearing in 28 games for the Wildcats. The six-foot-six, 305-pound Bowie, Md., native helped the Wildcats average nearly 400 yards of offence per game in 2020 with 208 yards on the ground. Appiah was named to the conference's Honour Roll In 2020.

Holden, 24, played five seasons at Merrimack College (2017-21), where he registered 106 tackles, 43 pass deflections, nine interceptions, one sack, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The Union, N.J., native was named to the All-Conference Third Team Defence as a sophomore in 2018 and attended rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

American DB James Sample has been added to the retired list.