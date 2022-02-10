The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Markeith Ambles and American DL Julian McCleod, the team announced on Thursday.

Ambles, 30, played 14 games for Calgary in 2021 where he caught 54 passes for 686 yards and three touchdowns. The receiver played three years with the Stamps (2018-2021) and totaled 117 receptions for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, McCleod signed with the Argos in 2020 and spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2021 before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.