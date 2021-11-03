The Toronto Argonauts upgraded their defence on Wednesday in the form of 2019 Most Outstanding Rookie Nate Holley.

The 26-year-old defensive lineman spent 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders before being released to pursue an NFL opportunity, signing with the Miami Dolphins.

The East Division leaders also claimed Canadian offensive lineman Jonathan Zamora off of the Stampeders' practice squad.

A native of Ottawa Lake, MI, Holley appeared in all 18 games for the Stamps in 2019. He recorded 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and an interception.

Holley appeared in three games for the Dolphins last season before being released by the team this past August.

A product of Kent State, Holley also spent time on the practice rosters of the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

The Argos (7-4), who clinched a playoff spot with last Saturday's overtime win against the BC Lions, are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (2-10).