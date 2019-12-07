2h ago
Argos not expected to bring OC Chapdelaine back
The Toronto Argonauts are not expected to bring offensive coordinator Jacques Chapdelaine back for next season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Chapdelaine, who also served as the Argonauts quarterbacks coach last year, will be let go after just one season with the Double Blue.
The Argos finished last year with the second worst record in the league at 4-14. The offence scored the second fewest points with 373 on the season and they were seventh in total offence, averaging 345.3 yards per game.