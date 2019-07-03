Argos' Franklin expected to go on 6-game IL

The Toronto Argonauts are expected to announce quarterback James Franklin will go on the six-game injured list with a hamstring injury, with McLeod Bethel-Thompson taking over No. 1 QB duties, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

Franklin suffered the hamstring injury last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Franklin has been replaced by Bethel-Thompson in both of the Argos' games to start the season, big losses to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Roughriders.

The 27-year-old Franklin has gone 36-for-54 for 435 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions this season, his second with the Argonauts.

Bethel-Thompson has gone 12-for-22 for 125 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in relief of Franklin.