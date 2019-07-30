The Toronto Argonauts will be without starting running back James Wilder Jr. once again on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Argonauts head coach Corey Chamblin said Wilder will likely return in Week 10 against the Edmonton Eskimos. The Argonauts have a bye in Week 9.

“He has the heart and he’s ready and willing to practice, but he’s at the point where I think another week will help him,” Chamblin said.

In five games for the Argos this season, Wilder has 38 carries for 161 yards and 26 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandon Burks will start at running back for a second consecutive week against the Blue Bombers. He has nine carries for 42 yards in last week's loss to the Eskimos.

The Argonauts (0-6) are lone winless team in the CFL, while the Blue Bombers (5-1) are tied with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the best record in the league.