The Toronto Argonauts locked up a pair of key pieces that helped the Boatmen finish atop the East standings in 2021.

The team announced the re-signing of kicker/punter Boris Bede and wide receiver DaVaris Daniels on Monday.

Bede, 32, spent his first year in Toronto last season after five years with the Montreal Alouettes. He went 28-for-33 on field goals last season, good for an 85 per cent clip, and was named a CFL East All-Star for a second time.

Daniels, 29, appeared in 13 games last season, hauling in 51 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns.

It was the Notre Dame product's fifth CFL season and first with Toronto. A Grey Cup winner in 2018 with Calgary Stampeders, Daniels was the 2016 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie.