TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian linebacker Nelkas Kwemo, one in a long list of moves by the CFL team on Monday.

Kwemo had 13 defensive tackles and 16 special-teams tackles over 17 games for Toronto in 2019.

The Argonauts also re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek and signed offensive lineman Dejon Allen. The team extended the contracts of defensive lineman Earl Okine, running back Bishop Sankey, wide receiver Brandon Sheperd and defensive back Jordan Powell.

Running back Trayone Gray, linebacker Jeff Knox Jr., wide receiver Kyle Lewis and defensive back Malik Reaves were released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020.