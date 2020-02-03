Argos re-sign Canadian OL Campbell for three years, bring back LB Knox Jr.

Up Next

Up Next

Nichols flying to Toronto to visit with Argos

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell to a three-year contract extension Monday.

The six-foot-six, 305-pound Toronto native was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Campbell cracked Toronto's starting lineup last year, appearing in 11 regular-season games at right tackle.

The Argonauts also signed linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. He spent last season with Ottawa after appearing in seven games with the Argos in 2018.

Toronto also released Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Bomben, running back Brandon Burks and defensive backs Qudarius Ford and Jonathan Dowling. Burks, Ford and Dowling are all Americans.