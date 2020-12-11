The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday they have re-signed Canadian WR Llevi Noel.

Noel finished the 2019 season with 28 receptions for 259 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

The 29-year-old from Toronto has spent his entire four-year CFL career with the Argonauts, and has recorded 79 receptions for 829 yards and four touchdowns in 70 regular season games.

The Argos also announced they have re-signed American offensive lineman Isiah Cage. Cage started seven games for the Double Blue in 2019 before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.