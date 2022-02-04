Chris Edwards is back in the Double Blue.

The Toronto Argonauts announced the re-signing of the 29-year-old defensive back on Friday.

A native of Detroit, Edwards appeared in all 14 games for the Argos in 2021, recording a trio of sacks, 37 defensive tackles and three interceptions with two going back for touchdowns. His 162 yards on picks was the most in the CFL last season.

For his efforts, the Idaho product was named both an East and CFL All-Star.

In 67 career games over four seasons with Edmonton, the BC Lions and Argos, Edwards has 149 defensive tackles, seven picks, four forced fumbles and three TDs.

Edwards is set to miss the first six games of the 2022 season after receiving a six-game ban for an altercation with a fan following the East Division Final last December.