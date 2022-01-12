TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian defensive lineman Fabion Foote on Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 285-pound Foote appeared in three games last season with Toronto, including the East Division final. He joined the Argos as a free agent in 2020.

Foote began his CFL career with Montreal in 2017, registering 30 tackles and three sacks in 37 games..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.