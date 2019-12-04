7m ago
Argos re-sign LB Woods to two-year deal
The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed linebacker Bear Woods to a two-year contract. Woods has spent the past three seasons in Toronto after starting his career in Montreal, playing four seasons with the Alouettes.
TSN.ca Staff
Ambrosie addresses ownership situations in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto
The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed linebacker Bear Woods to a two-year contract.
Woods has spent the past three seasons in Toronto after starting his career in Montreal, playing four seasons with the Alouettes.
The 32-year-old played in three games last season, finishing with 25 tackles and a sack.
Woods, a two-time CFL All-Star and East nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2016, has 376 tackles, 15 sacks, and three interceptions in 64 games played.