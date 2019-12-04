The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed linebacker Bear Woods to a two-year contract.

Woods has spent the past three seasons in Toronto after starting his career in Montreal, playing four seasons with the Alouettes.

The 32-year-old played in three games last season, finishing with 25 tackles and a sack.

Woods, a two-time CFL All-Star and East nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2016, has 376 tackles, 15 sacks, and three interceptions in 64 games played.