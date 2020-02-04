Pinball on Bethel-Thompson: 'It's his job to make sure he's the starter on day one'

The Toronto Argonauts re-signed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to a one-year extension on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited. I can’t tell you how excited I am for this 2020 campaign and what we’re building here,” Bethel-Thompson said in a release, adding he's excited to play under new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He played the position, he sees the field like a quarterback. I have high, high expectations for myself and I think he does as well.”

The 31-year-old Bethel-Thompson has spent the past three seasons with the Argos. In 18 games last year, Bethel-Thompson threw for 4,024 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

"We're thrilled to have him back," Dinwiddie added. "Athletically, he's got an arm that can make all the throws and he moves around in the pocket well, but the number one thing I love is his work ethic. Nobody works harder than McLeod does."

In 42 career games in the CFL, Bethel-Thompson has 6,227 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.