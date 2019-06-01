46m ago
Argonauts release Canadian QB Picton
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Alouettes 20, Argonauts 45
The Toronto Argonauts released four players Saturday, including Canadian quarterback Noah Picton.
Picton threw just one pass in the Argos' 45-20 pre-season win over the Montreal Alouettes Thursday.
Picton was in the Argos' training camp last year before returning to university to play another season with the Regina Rams. He is U Sports all-time leading passer with 11,494 yards.
The Argos also released defensive linemen Hassan Barry, Troy Davis, and Jhaustin Thomas, and signed defensive lineman Cardell Rawlings.