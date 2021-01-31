The Toronto Argonauts have released veteran quarterback Matt Nichols.

Nichols signed with the Argos in February of last year, but never played a game for the Argos due to the cancellation of the 2020 season. He was owed a $220,000 roster bonus on Monday.

No surprise here. Nichols was owed a 220k signing bonus tomorrow. The team had previously given Nichols permission to speak to other teams. Doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t end up back with #Argos. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/LH0gllR3Q5 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 31, 2021

The 33-year-old threw for 1,936 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions over nine games during the 2019 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Over 114 career games with the Blue Bombers and the Edmonton Football Team, Nichols has thrown for 18,363 yards with 108 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.

The American played his college ball at Eastern Washington.

Toronto also released Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo and Canadian defensive lineman Fabion Foote while signing offensive lineman Cody Speller, agreeing to terms with wide receiver DaVaris Daniels and offensive lineman Jamal Campbell and extending offensive lineman Philip Blake.