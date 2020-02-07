Naylor on Nichols: A real coup for the Argos to get a player of his quality

The Toronto Argonauts granted veteran wide receiver SJ Green his release Friday, four days before he was scheduled to hit free agency.

Green spent the past three seasons with the Argos, and finished last year with 85 receptions for 1,039 yards and four touchdowns.

“A king will always be a king,” General Manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons said. “S.J. Green chauffeured leadership to the Toronto Argonauts from the day he arrived. A man best known for his hands helped hand deliver a title.”

Green helped the Argonauts win the 105th Grey Cup in his first season with the Double Blue. He was also named an East Division All-Star all three seasons in Toronto and a league All-Star in 2017.

“He asked for his release to pursue other opportunities,” continued Clemons. “We grant his request with a pint of sorrow and a gallon of gratitude, and a gentle reminder that the door is still open.”

The 34-year-old Green has played 13 seasons in the CFL, finishing with 1,000 yards or more in seven of them. Green, who played the first 10 seasons of his career with the Montreal Alouettes, has 716 receptions for 10,222 yards, and 60 touchdowns in 170 regular season games in the CFL.